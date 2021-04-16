Active Covid-cases Bonaire drop to 65; One more Covid-related Fatality













3 Shares

Kralendijk- The total amount of active Covid-19 cases on Bonaire continues to go down. On Friday there are a total of 65 cases. Out of the 29 people who went in for a test, 4 turned out positive. This translates to a positive test ratio of 14%, which is still on the high side.

Unfortunately there is also a new Covid-19 related fatality. A patient who was being treated at the ICU in Aruba passed away due to complications related to Covid-19.







Island Governor Edison Rijna is continuing to call on residents to sign up for vaccination. While the risk level yesterday was lowered from 6 to 5, there are still many limitations.