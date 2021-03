16 Shares

Kralendijk- Finally there is a clear downward trend in the amount of total active cases on Bonaire.

On Saturday there are 404 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 95 test result conducted on Friday, 36 turned out to be positive. There are a total of 14 hospital admissions due to Covid-19.







It seems as finally the strict measures on Bonaire are starting to pay off. Having said that, the positive test rate of around 38% can still be considered very high.