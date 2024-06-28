Advertisement
Adjusted opening hours IND CN
28-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
The naturalisation desks of the IND in the Caribbean Netherlands will be closed from the 1st of July to the 16th of August 2024 for new applications and status information.
The other services will be open as usual during this period
Want to ask questions?
Email: IND@rijksdienstCN.com
Call: +599 715 8330 (accessible between 8 a.m.-12 noon)
More information?
Visit our website www.rijksdienstcn.com
