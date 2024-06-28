Advertisement Adjusted opening hours IND CN Redactie 28-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The naturalisation desks of the IND in the Caribbean Netherlands will be closed from the 1st of July to the 16th of August 2024 for new applications and status information.

The other services will be open as usual during this period

Want to ask questions?

Email: IND@rijksdienstCN.com

Call: +599 715 8330 (accessible between 8 a.m.-12 noon)

More information?

Visit our website www.rijksdienstcn.com