Adjusted services IND-CN
2024-04-08 - 0 minuten leestijd
The IND Bonaire is closed on the 10th, 11th and 12th of April from 12 noon.
IND Saba and IND St. Eustatius are completely closed from the 9th till the 12th of April.
From Monday April 15, the IND Caribbean Netherlands can be reached again according to normal opening hours.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
