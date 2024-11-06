Aviation & Travel Affordable JetBlue flights potential gamechanger for Bonaire Redactie 06-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The first JetBlue flight touched down about 17 hours past 12 noon. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Although multiple U.S. airlines already fly to Bonaire, the new JetBlue flights, launching this Tuesday, could be a gamechanger, particularly for the island’s hotel sector.

Not only will JetBlue be the only airline offering direct flights from New York’s JFK Airport, but it’s also known for its competitive fares, often significantly lower than those of other airlines. To highlight this pricing strategy, JetBlue is launching with a special introductory fare to Bonaire of just $99 per one-way trip, or about $198 for a round trip—at least half of what other airlines currently charge.

“The new Bonaire service underscores JetBlue’s commitment to providing passengers with an excellent travel experience, focusing on leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives), in line with our JetForward strategy,” said an airline spokesperson after the first flight touched down at Flamingo Airport.

Bonaire marks JetBlue’s 34th destination from New York to Latin America and the Caribbean. What further sets JetBlue apart from its competitors is the inclusion of free onboard Wi-Fi, complimentary drinks and snacks, and in-seat entertainment—all included in the ticket price.

More Accessible

“The addition of JetBlue as an airline partner marks an important step in our efforts to make our beautiful island more accessible to North American travelers,” said TCB Director Miles Mercera in response to the inaugural flight’s arrival.

