St. Eustatius AFRO Magazine ‘Statia Edition’ draws broad enthusiasm Redactie 17-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Kenneth Cuvalay (right) with Governor Alida Francis (2nd from right) and Commissioners Reuben Merkman (2nd from left) and Rechelline Leerdam (left)

WEESP/ORANJESTAD – The latest AFRO Magazine edition, Remember Statia, launched on Sunday, October 13, has generated many positive reactions.

Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam, who attended the launch in Weesp, expressed great enthusiasm, even considering a bulk order for the Island Council to distribute to schools and associates. One customer purchased 30 copies for her team, which had participated in an exchange program on Statia.

The 64-page edition, filled with personal stories about Statia’s Afro community, was created through the Remember Statia project by the Bigi Bon foundation and the St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance.

The magazine includes artwork by Artist in Residence Fre Calmes, who unveiled four paintings at the launch. The rest will be showcased in a future exhibition, possibly in January 2025.

Positive impact

Island Governor Alida Francis, Commissioners Leerdam, and Reuben Merkman all praise the project’s impact. The burial grounds recently received UNESCO recognition, and Kenneth Cuvalay, chairman of the Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance, emphasized the importance of descendants telling their own stories.

AFRO Magazine, priced at 7 euros plus shipping, can be ordered through their website: https://afromagazine.eu

