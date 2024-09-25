Bonaire Again multidisciplinary control against undermining held in Bonaire Redactie 25-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, a multidisciplinary undermining control took place at 2 catering establishments on the Kaya Korona during the evening hours.

Upon arrival at the establishments multidisciplinary team consisting of the Labour Inspectorate CN, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, the Belastingdienst CN, Douane CN, Immigration and Naturalisation Service CN (IND) and RIEC CN (CN Regional Information and Expertise Centre) cordoned off the establishment and checked all those present.

During this control three people without valid documents and one person who was on the island illegally were found. Further investigations by the Belastingdienst will follow for both locations.

The control stems from the intention of the partners within the RIEC CN (Regional Information and Expertise Centre CN) partnership to better tackle undermining* in the hospitality industry.

Crucial

The RIEC CN partnership plays a crucial role in tackling undermining within the Caribbean Netherlands. Through cooperation and information sharing between different agencies, the effectiveness of controls and interventions is increased, with the aim of safeguarding and enhancing the security and integrity of the Caribbean Netherlands. In addition, awareness and prevention can be worked on together.

