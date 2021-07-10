Again two new Positive Covid cases Bonaire

Kralendijk- After a few days with zero new Covid-19 cases on the island, the last few days have yielded two new positive cases per day.
Thanks to the recovery of existing cases, until yesterday the total number of active cases on the island went down a few days in a row, leading to the lowest number of no more than 4 active cases in a long time. However, thanks to the two new cases on Saturday, the total active cases have inched slightly up again to a total of 6.
Only 13 people got tested yesterday.
