Agreement signed for improvement of Statia Harbour

ORANJESTAD– Increasing the safety of the harbour passengers and the cargo operations is the main objective of the agreement that was signed on Tuesday, 3 October by the Rijkswaterstaat (RWS) and the local government of St. Eustatius. To achieve this, the seaport will be expanded and renovated.

The agreement entails a collaboration between RWS and the local government, in which the final responsibility lies with the Public Entity St. Eustatius. The maritime infrastructure will be restored, and the accessibility and safety of the current seaport will be improved with a view to hurricane resistance.

“An increase in the much-needed additional berthing facilities will also create more commercial opportunities for our harbour”, says Vishal Oedjaghir, Commercial Manager Transport of the Public Entity St. Eustatius.

Phased

The phased scope of the project consists of hardening the container yard area, the construction of additional harbour berthing facilities, improving the mooring conditions and the replacement of bollards. In addition, an extension of the existing breakwater and the quay will be constructed which can include dredging work and widening of the existing quay. “Safe cargo vessel operations are the lifeline to our critical supplies to the island and its continuous and safe operations need to be secured for the future,” says Oedjaghir. Before the plans are finalised, key stakeholders will be involved.

Support

The support of RWS relates to project preparation, market approach and implementation, followed by an evaluation. RWS is part of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and responsible for the design, construction, management, and maintenance of the main infrastructure facilities.