Agreement signed on establishment of Galileo station on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On May 10, 2022, the official signing of the ‘Administrative Cooperation Agreement related to the Galileo Sensor Station (GSS) on the Island of Bonaire (The Netherlands)’ took place at the Galileo Reference Center in Noordwijk.

In the cooperation agreement, agreements have been made about roles and responsibilities, costs and planning for the realization of the GSS on Bonaire between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the European Union Agency for the Space Program (EUSPA).

The director of International Peter Díez signed on behalf of the ministry and the director of EUSPA Rodrigo da Costa signed on behalf of EUSPA.

Support

The Lieutenant Governor of Bonaire Edison Rijna attended the official act via an online connection. He thanked both organizations for their contributions. “The choice has been made for Bonaire and I will give my full support to this project,” said Rijna.

With the signing of this cooperation agreement, the formal kick-off has also been given for the realization of the GSS on Bonaire, which should be operational at the beginning of 2024.