Saba Agricultural Program for SCS students to launch at Saba Grows Redactie 04-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Saba grows is instrumental in the production of local vegetables. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – Beginning of October, the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS), in collaboration with the Public Entity Saba, will introduce an agricultural program for students at the Hydroponics Farm, Saba Grows, every Wednesday and Friday.

This initiative is part of a pilot program which will last for three months, aimed at providing students with hands-on experience in agriculture, fostering a deeper understanding of the subject, and inspiring the next generation of farmers.

The classes will be led by Sam Frederick, the lead farmer at Saba Grows, who brings years of experience and a passion for agriculture to the program.

“Engaging students through direct experience is the best way to ignite their interest in farming,” said Frederick, who will focus on teaching students the essential skills related to hydroponics, the process, plant growth, and sustainable farming practices.

Optimism

Commissioner Zagers also expressed optimism about the pilot program and partnership between PES and SCS. “It is important as we continue to build on our own agricultural knowledge and explore modern ways of farming that we actively involve our young people in these practices,” stated Commissioner Zagers.

