Air France-KLM to order 50 Airbus A350 aircraft to replace aging aircraft

PARIS/AMSTERDAM – The Air France-KLM Group has unveiled plans to order 50 aircraft from the Airbus A350 family, including purchase rights options for an additional 40 aircraft of the same type.

With this move, Air France-KLM will become the largest operator of Airbus A350 aircraft in one fell swoop. This purchase seems to mark a new era, especially for KLM, as the fleet of the Dutch branch of Air France-KLM has primarily consisted of Boeing aircraft until now.

The Group’s decision is aimed at renewing and optimizing its long-haul fleet, which will enhance both environmental and economic performance. Delivery of the aircraft is expected between 2026 and 2030, providing the Group with flexibility to adjust allocations according to market trends and regulations.

Efficient and Attractive

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, lauds the efficiency and attractiveness of the aircraft from a passenger comfort perspective. Smith also emphasized the crucial role of the aviation combination’s sustainability objectives in making this decision.

Air France-KLM aims for a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger-kilometer by 2030.