Airport St. Maarten strengthens International collaboration in Miami

The PJIA delegation together with representatives of the Dutch Consulate in Miami. Photo: PJIA.

PHILIPSBURG – A delegation of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) has paid a courtesy visit to the consul of the consulate general of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Miami.

CEO Brian Mingo, Commercial Director Michiel Parent and Manager Non-Aeronautical Department Suraj Ramdas met with consul general Lisette den Breems and senior policy officer Esther van Geloven to strengthen the relationship between Princess Juliana Airport and Miami. Miami is one of the major airport hubs for passengers to St. Maarten, the neighboring islands Saba, Statia, Nevis, Anguilla and vice versa.

“Miami is currently the second most important destination for traveling from and to St. Maarten stated Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE. “International collaboration is one of the top priorities for us. This special meeting has contributed to our goal to strengthen the relationships between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Miami. It is of vital importance for St. Maarten and the region as a tourism destination.”

Important

Miami is an important destination for travelers to and from the Caribbean. The consulate general of the Kingdom of the Netherlands stresses the importance of further collaboration between Miami and St. Maarten and its regional destinations: Anguilla, Saba, St. Eustatius and Nevis.

The consulate has indicated the importance of the aviation industry, and the Dutch consulate is willing to play an important role in connecting PJIAE with the local tourism industry in Miami and beyond.

