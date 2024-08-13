Airport St. Maarten temporarily closed amid tropical storm Ernesto threat
PHILIPSBURG- Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will be temporarily closed due to the approaching tropical storm Ernesto.
To ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and airline personnel, the airport has communicated to be shutting down operations on Tuesday, August 13, at 10:00 AM. It will remain closed throughout Wednesday, August 14, with plans to resume full operations on Thursday, August 15, at 7:00 AM.
The decision comes in response to weather forecasts predicting heavy storms that could severely impact visibility and runway conditions, making it unsafe for aircraft operations.
Airlines
Travelers are urged to contact their airlines directly for information on flight cancellations or rescheduling and to stay updated via PJIA’s social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.
