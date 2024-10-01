Aviation & Travel Airport St. Maarten unveils expanded winter schedule Redactie 01-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Michiel Parent, Commercial Director Princess Juliana International Airport. Presenting the Winter Schedule. Photo PJIA

PHILIPSBURG – The Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Monday has unveiled its upcoming winter schedule, set to begin on November 1, 2024. According to the airport, the schedule introduces new routes, increased flight frequency to popular destinations, and enhanced services for travelers.

New direct flights include Delta’s service to Minneapolis, Air Canada’s connection to Montreal, and Winair’s routes to St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and Barbados. Boutique airline La Compagnie will also return with weekly flights from Newark.

Popular routes such as Air France’s service to Paris Charles de Gaulle will now offer twice-daily flights, while Silver Airlines will fly to San Juan three times a week. Liat 2.0 is also returning with three weekly flights to Antigua.

PJIA’s expanded partnerships with 25 airlines now connect passengers to nearly 40 destinations across the Caribbean, USA, and Europe. Seasonal flights to winter resorts and beach destinations will also increase, with multiple daily services to cities like Miami, New York, Toronto, and Paris.

Winair will add frequent flights to St. Barth’s, Tortola, and Curaçao, offering travelers more flexibility during the winter months.

3