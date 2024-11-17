The Netherlands Alexandra van Huffelen appointed chair of the Executive Board of Radboud University Redactie 17-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Van Huffelen turned out one of the more popular State Secretaries for Kingdom Relations. Photo: ABC Online Media

NIJMEGEN – Former State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, Alexandra van Huffelen, will assume the role of Chair of the Executive Board at Radboud University in Nijmegen as of February 1, 2025. Her appointment by the Supervisory Board followed consultations with the deans and the university council.

According to Mario van Vliet, Chair of the Supervisory Board, Van Huffelen’s extensive leadership experience and collaborative approach make her an excellent fit for the university. She will join Vice-Chair Agnes Muskens and Rector Magnificus José Sanders on the Executive Board.

Van Huffelen expressed her honor in contributing to Radboud University’s mission: “The university plays a vital role in addressing complex societal challenges. I look forward to working with staff, students, and external partners to further enhance the university’s impact.”

Significant progress

Van Huffelen was recently also elected as the new leader of the political party D66. During her tenure as State Secretary, she quickly gained popularity in the Caribbean Netherlands for her approachable style. Together with Minister for Poverty Reduction Carola Schouten (CU), she achieved significant progress on key issues for the BES islands.

