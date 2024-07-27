Bonaire Alleged Drive-By Shooting Bonaire turns out something completely different Redactie 27-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – This week, Bonaire was alarmed by what seemed to be a so-called drive-by shooting. Officers from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Corps (KPCN) quickly took action and arrested a total of four suspects in the case. However, further investigation reveals that the situation is different from previously thought.

“Findings indicate that the involved youths were in possession of a firearm, and a shot was accidentally fired, resulting in injuries to one of them,” said KPCN in a press release on Friday.

The 17-year-old youth who was injured by the shot has since been abroad for further medical treatment. The investigation by KPCN is ongoing.

Vigilant

Following the incident, KPCN once again urges citizens to be vigilant when it comes to illegal firearm possession and to report it when seen.

“Firearms in the hands of unauthorized individuals increase the risk of accidents, as in this case, and violent incidents. This endangers the safety of all residents,” said a spokesperson for the Police Corps.

