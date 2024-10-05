Events Alzheimer Foundation Bonaire glad about interest for Alzheimer Awareness Walk Redactie 05-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

While not everyone who bought a ticket actually showed up, a large group of supporters did participate in the walk. Photo: FAB.

KRALENDIJK- The board of Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire looks back on a highly successful conclusion of its World Alzheimer Month program with the Alzheimer Awareness Walk held last Sunday morning.

Organized by Intensity and Eagle Eye Media in collaboration with the foundation, the 5 km walk started at Cargill Salt pier and ended at the first slave huts, with all proceeds going to the awareness program. Despite some participants purchasing tickets as donations without walking, turnout was higher than expected.

Gratitude

The board expressed its gratitude to the organizers, volunteers, and participants for their support and enthusiastic involvement.

