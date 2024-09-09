Alzheimer Foundation Bonaire talks about the role and importance of guardianship
KRALENDIJK – Last Saturday morning, as part of the activities for World Alzheimer’s Month, a presentation was given by attorney Marga van Lieshout.
In her presentation, Van Lieshout emphasized the importance of arranging matters in a timely and adequate manner in cases of Alzheimer’s. According to Van Lieshout, properly managing affairs in the early stages of dementia is crucial for the peace of mind of loved ones, helping to prevent stress.
The Alzheimer Foundation Bonaire (FAB) described the morning as another highly successful informative session. Attendees made good use of the opportunity to ask questions, and Mrs. Van Lieshoudt provided them with valuable information.
Both attendees and the FAB board expressed gratitude for Van Lieshout’s presentation
