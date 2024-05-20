News American Airlines starts daily flights to Bonaire during high season Harald Linkels 20-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

An American Airlines Airbus A319 at Flamingo Airport. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – American Airlines is expanding its capacity to Bonaire and will begin daily flights between Bonaire and Miami starting in early December, with even two flights on Saturdays.

American Airlines made this announcement in the context of capacity expansion news. Additional flights are being added to various new destinations in the Caribbean. For Bonaire, this isn’t a new destination, but it represents an increase in the number of daily flights.

At the request of ABC Online Media, TCB Director Miles Mercera confirmed the news. According to Mercera, the plan is for the extra flights to continue throughout the entire high season, not just during the holidays. “We have been in discussions with American Airlines about this for some time,” said Mercera.

Reservations

Mercera also mentioned that the additional flights have not yet been loaded into the booking system, so they cannot be purchased yet. “However, an official announcement will be made soon, and they will also appear in the system,” Mercera added