American Airlines temporarily with daily flights between Miami and Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- According to a report from the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), the American carrier, American Airlines, will operate a daily flight between Miami and Flamingo airport during the months of March and April.

While American Airlines will operate most flights, Delta Airlines and United Airlines will continue to serve the island well.

Delta Airlines has four weekly flights to our island from Atlanta, Georgia on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until April 10, 2022. In the two remaining months of the second quarter, there are two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. United Airlines will maintain its current schedule with a weekly flight to Bonaire on Saturday from Houston, Texas with a return flight on Sunday and its weekly flight on Saturday from Newark, New Jersey.

Expectatitons

The TCB says it expects to continue to see a positive development when it comes to flights from the United States to Bonaire. While traffic between the United States declined for a while due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, it is now picking up again.

In addition, TCB also expects positive effects from additional sales & marketing efforts when it comes to the United States.