Amsterdam Economics Bureau probes high cost of living on Saba
THE BOTTOM – This week, a team from the Amsterdam Bureau for Economics conducted a quick scan on Saba to examine factors contributing to the island’s high cost of living.
The study, initiated by the Saba Government and backed by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, involved discussions with key local stakeholders, including supermarkets, customs, and transport agents.
Together with Commissioner Bruce Zagers, the researchers explored the supply chain costs and pricing factors impacting the island’s imported goods. Their findings, set for release by year-end, will outline both immediate and long-term measures to help lower living costs, aligning with the Saba Package Agreement (2023-2027) aimed at reducing living and business expenses.
Townhall Meeting
