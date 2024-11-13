St. Eustatius Ancestral Reburial Caskets Completed in St. Eustatius: Honoring Souls of the Enslaved Harald Linkels 13-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A part of the caskets being transported to the Heritage House. Photo: SCHIC

ORANJESTAD- The caskets for the upcoming reburial and memorialization of 69 ancestral remains, excavated from St. Eustatius’ 18th-century Golden Rock Plantation, are now complete.

Sixty-six handcrafted caskets have been built to honor the remains of enslaved men, women, and children who perished during the brutal period of enslavement. The decision to create 66 caskets, rather than 69, reflects the discovery that some remains were found interred together, symbolizing an enduring unity even in death.

Led by carpenter Julian Bass, the casket-building process was described by those involved as a deeply spiritual and humbling experience. More than 20 volunteers—men, women, and children from the community—came together to construct the caskets, fostering a profound bond and collective reverence for the ancestors soon to be laid to rest. The proyect is a significant collaboration between SCHIC, the Historical Foundation, the Alliance, and the community of St. Eustatius

Reburial land, monument

With Government plans underway to designate land for the reburial, a ceremony will follow once a location is confirmed. Discussions are also in progress with a potential investor to finance the creation of a memorial space, a permanent and tangible symbol of remembrance for the community and beyond.

