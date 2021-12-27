Animal shelter Bonaire develops Donature tag with NOBO













KRALENDIJK – Plastic recycling startup NOBO developed a Donature Tag especially for Animal Shelter Bonaire with which the Shelter can raise additional much needed funds. NOBO is a Social Enterprise that collects Type 2 plastic on Bonaire and transforms this waste material into useful products, like the Donature Tag. Buyers of the Animal Shelter Tag contribute to two worthy causes on Bonaire: 1. Loving care for abandoned or abused animals, and 2. Reduction of the amount of Type 2 plastics going to the landfill.

Animal Shelter Bonaire has been caring for unwanted and abandoned animals since 1983. Since 2004, it has also provided a free spay/neuter program for over 7,000 cats and dogs. They provide loving care for an average of 100 dogs and 60 cats. With a small staff of 6, the Shelter relies on over 75 dedicated volunteers whose duties range from hands on animal care to fundraising. Their main fundraising activities are the Pakus di Pruga (second hand store) that sells gently used donated items at low cost to the local community, yearly flea markets and their booth at the cruise market. Costs for food, medical care, animal housing and sterilizations average over $78,000.00 per year with prices rising every day.

Purchase

Your purchase of an Animal Shelter Bonaire Donature tag for $10.00 will help keep this vital organization going. Get your tag at Animal Shelter Bonaire or at their cruise market booth on cruise ship days.