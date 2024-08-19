Animal Shelter Bonaire raises over $11,000
KRALENDIJK – The evening of the charity dinner and auction, organized in support of Animal Shelter Bonaire at Red Palm Village, turned out to be a great success. Thanks to the overwhelming support from attendees and sponsors, an impressive amount of $11,070 was raised.
This amount will make a significant contribution to the care of the animals in the shelter. The organization expressed its deep gratitude to everyone who contributed to this result. A special word of thanks was extended to the sponsors, without whom this evening would not have been possible.
The atmosphere was lively, and the evening will remain in the memories of all those involved for a long time. The success of this event further highlights the community’s strong commitment to the welfare of animals on Bonaire.
