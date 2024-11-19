St. Eustatius Annina Van Neel visits St. Eustatius for Afrikan Burial Ground Events Redactie 19-11-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

According to Van Neel, The universal healing power of memory she has witnessed on St. Eustatius is unparalleled. Photo: St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance.

ORANJESTAD- Annina Van Neel, featured in the award-winning documentary A Story of Bones, is visiting St. Eustatius for three weeks to collaborate with the St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance. Van Neel, also the CEO and founder of the “Tiekie Box” project, supports cultural preservation and activism globally, aligning with the Alliance’s mission to protect heritage.

During her visit, Van Neel will co-host events that highlight the island’s Afrikan ancestry and cultural heritage. Central to these activities are three screenings of A Story of Bones. The film, which mirrors the challenges faced in preserving the Afrikan Burial Grounds on St. Eustatius, documents Van Neel’s efforts to honor the memory of enslaved Afrikans discovered on St. Helena.

The final screening will take place on Tuesday, November 19, at 6 p.m. at the Heritage House on Paramiraweg. The event will include a tour led by heritage inspector Raimie Richardson, showcasing artifacts unearthed with the remains of 69 ancestors, now housed at the Heritage House awaiting reburial. A libation ceremony will honor the ancestors, followed by community discussions on their reburial and the future of Statia’s cultural heritage.

Reclaiming heritage

Reflecting on her experience, Van Neel stated, “The universal healing power of memory I’ve witnessed here is unparalleled. Connecting storytelling with the sacred act of reclaiming heritage transcends notions of disconnect and cultural erasure.”

The events are organized in partnership with the Statia Cultural Heritage and Implementation Committee and other collaborators. For more information, visit steustatiusafrikanburialground.org or contact the Alliance directly.

0