Announcement from WEB: Traffic flow adjustment for large transport

WEB Bonaire informs the community that a large transport of a transformer will take place this coming Sunday July 21st. We ask motorists for their patience and understanding during this period. The transport will occur between 7:00 AM and 12:00 PM. We advise using alternative routes if possible and planning for additional travel time.

Transformer transport route:

Kaya CEB Helmund

Kaya Gilberto F. Croes

Kaya Kanari

Kaya Thomas M. Marchena

Kaya Nikiboko – Noord

Kaya Sonmontuno

Kaya Mendelssohn (across from Elion Flores football field)

We thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience during this important transport. Your understanding helps us ensure the safety and efficiency of this operation.

