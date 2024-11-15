Advertisement
Announcement of the acting Kingdom Representative
15-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
The acting Kingdom Representative hereby announces that, in accordance with Article 231 WolBES, he has decided to replace the Public Entity Bonaire with regard to tasks in the area of permits, supervision and enforcement Selibon Lagun.
You can read the letter (in Dutch) in which the acting Kingdom Representative announces his decision to the Public Entity at www.rijksdienstcn.com
0
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Announcement of the acting Kingdom Representative
-
Advertisement
Discover Paradise at Golden Rock Resort on St. Eustatius
-
Sint Maarten
Princess Beatrix reopens terminal at SXM Airport, celebrating 80 years of legacy and resilience
-
The Netherlands
BES Islands prove successful in opposition to 2025 tax plan
-
Advertisement
Call for narrowcasting tenders by the RCN
-
Bonaire
Multiple companies compete in tender for Bonaire’s new fuel terminal
-
St. Eustatius
Court of Audit submits progress meter audit to Executive Council Statia
-
Saba
Saba Island Council strengthens ties with St. Maarten during working visit
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Announcement of the acting Kingdom Representative
-
Advertisement
Discover Paradise at Golden Rock Resort on St. Eustatius
-
Sint Maarten
Princess Beatrix reopens terminal at SXM Airport, celebrating 80 years of legacy and resilience
-
The Netherlands
BES Islands prove successful in opposition to 2025 tax plan
-
Advertisement
Call for narrowcasting tenders by the RCN
-
Bonaire
Multiple companies compete in tender for Bonaire’s new fuel terminal
-
St. Eustatius
Court of Audit submits progress meter audit to Executive Council Statia
-
Saba
Saba Island Council strengthens ties with St. Maarten during working visit