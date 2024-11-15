Advertisement Announcement of the acting Kingdom Representative Sander Engelbertink 15-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The acting Kingdom Representative hereby announces that, in accordance with Article 231 WolBES, he has decided to replace the Public Entity Bonaire with regard to tasks in the area of permits, supervision and enforcement Selibon Lagun.

You can read the letter (in Dutch) in which the acting Kingdom Representative announces his decision to the Public Entity at www.rijksdienstcn.com

