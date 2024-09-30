St. Eustatius Annual Health & Sport Expo highlights local talent on Statia Redactie 30-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governor Francis throws a ball with various Bocce athletes during the Annual Health & Sport Expo. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- On Friday, the Directorate of Social Domain of the Statia Government hosted the Annual Health & Sport Expo for the third year. A standout moment was when Island Governor Alida Freancia has a chance to play Bocce with 2024 Special Olympic gold medalists Vanick Alvarez Down and Isaiah Courtar, providing an enjoyable experience for participants.

From June 14th to 16th, the Statian Special Olympics team competed in Breda, Tilburg, achieving notable success with two gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals. The team’s accomplishments are supported by their parents, who founded the JTL Autism Foundation to promote autism awareness on St. Eustatius.

Sporting activity

With support from the Ministries of VWS and SZW, the Statia Government continues to offer various sporting activities for local youth through school and community programs.

