KRALENDIJK- On Friday evening around 8 o’clock another car overturned on the south side near the salt pans.
This is reported by the spokesperson for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN). One passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Although Police are still investigating the exact circumstances, there is speculation about an excessive speed that caused the accident.
Also read:
- Another car rolls over close to Salt Company
- Head Tax will be raised to ten dollars per cruise ship passenger
- A lot of confusion about new tourist tax
- Stakeholder Workshop plus Training about acquiring EU Budget Support conducted in Statia
- The right fire extinguisher is of vital importance
- Tourist tax on Bonaire will be much higher than initially envisioned
- Vacancy Supervisor Airport Operations Statia
- Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip
- Vacancy Bartender | Waiters Bonaire
- Vacancy Chef| Line Cook | Pizza Chef Bonaire ￼
- Contract for Statia’s water drainage project signed
- Registered Nurse specialized in Psychiatry Sint Maarten
- Much remains unclear about the costs of new debit cards
- Traveling to Bonaire now also easier for unvaccinated people
- EZ Air is working on further streamlining operation and reliability