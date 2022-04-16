16 April 2022 12:31 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police and justice

Another car rolls over close to Salt Company

The car has a lot of damage | photo radio Live99FM

KRALENDIJK- On Friday evening around 8 o’clock another car overturned on the south side near the salt pans.

This is reported by the spokesperson for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN). One passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance. 

Although Police are still investigating the exact circumstances, there is speculation about an excessive speed that caused the accident.

