Another Driver on Saba Arrested for Driving Under the Influence 06-12-2024

THE BOTTOM – On Tuesday, the 3rd of December, around 9 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba. Upon police arrival, it could be observed that a car had collided with a parked scooter near a restaurant.

Following the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breathalyzer test was administered to the driver who caused the collision which revealed that he had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol.

The 53-year-old man with initials G.S. was arrested and taken to the police station for a breath analysis. Following the result, his driver’s license was revoked.

