Another Driver on St. Eustatius Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

17-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- On Friday, the 13th of December, at around 7:05 PM, a 38-year-old man with initials K.D.R. was arrested at the G. Andrea Heiliger Road on St. Eustatius for driving under the influence of alcohol. 

The suspect was involved in a collision between two vehicles. Following the policy requiring drivers to take a breathalyzer test after a collision, a breathalyzer test was administered to both drivers which revealed that the suspect had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol. 

He was then taken to the police station for a breath analysis. Both drivers could not show a valid driver’s license and were fined for this.

