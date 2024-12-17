St. Eustatius
Another Driver on St. Eustatius Arrested for Driving Under the Influence
17-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- On Friday, the 13th of December, at around 7:05 PM, a 38-year-old man with initials K.D.R. was arrested at the G. Andrea Heiliger Road on St. Eustatius for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect was involved in a collision between two vehicles. Following the policy requiring drivers to take a breathalyzer test after a collision, a breathalyzer test was administered to both drivers which revealed that the suspect had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol.
He was then taken to the police station for a breath analysis. Both drivers could not show a valid driver’s license and were fined for this.
