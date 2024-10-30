St. Eustatius Another drunk driver arrested in St. Eustatius following collision; licence revoked Redactie 30-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- On Monday, the 28th of October, around 11:55 PM, a 55-year-old woman with initials E.D.D. was arrested on the Road To English Quarter in St. Eustatius for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was involved in a single-vehicle collision where for an unknown reason she ran into a brick wall with her vehicle, after which the car ended up on its right side. She was treated by ambulance personnel at the scene, as she refused to go to the hospital for further examination.

While talking to her, it could be observed that she showed several characteristics of someone under the influence of alcohol. A breathalyzer test was administered, which showed that she had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol. She was taken to the police station for a further analysis.

While the driver’s documents were in order, her license was still revoked based on her breaching the law for driving under influence.

