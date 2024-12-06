Bonaire Another Lecture for Parents in Bonaire on Safe Use of Social Media by Children Redactie 06-12-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

This time, the lecture will treat safe and responsible ways for kids to use Social Media. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK – On December 11 and 12, Biblioteka Públiko Boneiru is organizing another free lecture for parents on the safe use of social media by children. The lecture, led by social media expert Flavina Wanga, will take place at the community center in Amboina.

On Wednesday, December 11, the lecture will be conducted in Dutch from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and on Thursday, December 12, it will be held in Papiamentu from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Wanga will provide parents with practical tips on how to guide their children in using social media. Topics such as cyberbullying, sexting, and online predators will also be addressed. Attendance for both lectures is free. Parents can register via WhatsApp at 770 6302 or by emailing eventsbibliotekapubliko@bonairegov.com.

In October, Wanga gave a lecture on the safe use of mobile phones, tablets, and the internet by children, which drew significant interest. Due to the high demand, the library has decided to organize the lectures again. Concerns about mobile phone use among young people have been ongoing in Bonaire. Research indicates that over 90% of young people use social media daily, and many parents find it challenging to monitor or guide their children effectively.

Responsible and Safe Use

Wanga has been conducting workshops for parents, teachers, and other caregivers about social media and young people for the past six years in Curaçao through her company, Konsiente. She has also developed workshops specifically for young people to teach them how to use social media responsibly and safely. The goal is to help children and young people make informed and responsible decisions when they are online.

