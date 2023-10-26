27 oktober 2023 12:49 pm

Another new book by author Denise de Jongh: ‘Laura and Bok’i Sunchi’

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday afternoon, children’s book author Denise de Jongh-Rekwest presented her latest book at Kant’i Awa Snack by the bay in Kralendijk. The book is titled ‘Laura and Bok’i Sunchi,’ and the event was attended by several students and teachers from different schools on the island.

Bonaire Employment Cleaning Services (BECS) contributed to the realization of the book by covering a significant portion of the costs. What makes it special is that there will also be a Dutch version of the book available.

“We were happy to contribute to this project to make our children aware of what they can see when they go swimming and snorkeling,” said Greysi Muñoz Moreno from the company.

Beautiful Fish

Denise mentioned that the book helps describe the beautiful fish found in the waters surrounding the island.

