Another Patient Succumbs to Covid on Bonaire

Kralendijk- Another patient on Bonaire has passed away on Saturday due to complications caused by the Covid-19 virus. The positive test ratio, has now increased to 53%: an extremely high percentage.

On April 3, 2021, there are 248 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of 45 tests conducted, 24 turned out positive. The total number of active cases has increased by 6, as more people tested positive, than the number of people who have recovered.







17 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are now a total of 21 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 14 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire. 1 person is in the hospital of Curacao, 1 person is in the hospital of Aruba and 5 people in the hospital in Colombia.