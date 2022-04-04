Another ‘Speed Meet’ for jobseekers and employers in the tourism sector 

KRALENDIJK – Plenchi di Trabou, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (Bonhata) are organizing a second ‘Speed Meet’ on Friday 22 April, to bring together job-seekers and employers in the tourism sector on Bonaire.

The Speed Meet ‘Ban traha den Turismo’ will take place on 22 April from 10:00 to 14:00 at Jong Bonaire (Kaya Simon Bolivar 16). During this event, job seekers and employers can get acquainted and search for a match in a quick way. If there is a match, a follow-up appointment will be made.

Also, after this event, several free basic training courses will be offered to become, for example, bartender, waiter, housekeeper and (assistant) cook. Jobseekers then learn all the theoretical and practical skills needed in a position within a few weeks.

Registering

Employers from the tourism sector who are looking for personnel and people who are interested in working in the hospitality and tourism sector can register for the Speed Meet on 22 April by sending an e-mail to speedmeet@plenchiditrabou.com. For questions or more information, one can also contact the team of Plenchi di Trabou at: +599 715 8346.

During the first Speed Meet in November 2021, 22 employers met local job seekers. Hotels, resorts, diving schools and hospitality businesses hired 6 candidates directly during the first Speed Meet and made 37 appointments for follow-up interviews and in-house training.