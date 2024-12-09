Caribbean Antigua and Barbuda Launches Tourism and Health Program with CARPHA Redactie 09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Participants to the program. Photo: CARPHA

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Antigua and Barbuda Ministries of Health and Tourism have launched the Tourism and Health Program (THP) to enhance health security and sustainability in the country’s tourism sector.

The program, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, integrates health measures into tourism operations, promoting a safer and healthier destination for visitors and locals.

During the launch, CARPHA provided training to over 200 stakeholders from the health, tourism, and hospitality sectors, focusing on food safety, infectious disease prevention, and electronic health surveillance.

Carlisle Bay, Antigua, received the prestigious Healthier Safer Tourism (HST) Award for its proactive health initiatives, while 12 other hotels were recognized for their commitment to health and safety standards.

Emerging Health Threats

Government and tourism officials emphasized the program’s role in addressing emerging health threats, building local capacity, and ensuring tourism resilience. The initiative represents a key step toward creating a sustainable and safe tourism environment in Antigua and Barbuda

