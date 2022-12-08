Applications for allowance for children with intensive care needs can still be made until the 30 of December 2022

KRALENDIJK – Until the 5th of December, 43 parents and caregivers of children with intensive care needs on Bonaire have applied for an allowance of 1437 dollar. Of these applications, 31 have already been paid out. The application period for the allowance continues until the 30th of December 2022. The RCN unit SZW and Sentro Akseso encourage parents and carers of children with intensive care needs to take advantage of this temporary scheme.

The allowance is to compensate for the structural double child benefit that will be introduced once the legislative process is completed. The temporary scheme applies to children with intensive care needs as a result of an illness or condition that makes a child require intensive support. For example, in the areas of body hygiene, toilet training, eating and drinking, mobility, behaviour and medical care. Parents and caregivers of children who are or become 3 years of age or older (up to 17 years of age) from the 1st of November to the 30th of December 2022 and are entitled to child benefit in the Caribbean Netherlands can apply.

The medical assessment whether a child needs intensive care and whether parents/caregivers of a child are therefore eligible for the allowance is carried out on Bonaire through Sentro Akseso. Care needs are assessed as intensive if children require intensive daily supervision in several areas. In case of a positive medical assessment the $1,437 allowance will be paid by the RCN unit SZW. This is a gross amount.

On Bonaire, the application form and medical questionnaire can be submitted at Sentro Akseso on the Kaya Prinses Marie 7, on weekdays between 08.00 and 16.30 or by mail aanvraagkindzorg@aksesobon.com. Parents/caregivers can also contact Sentro Akseso for the forms and assistance in filling them out, for questions about the medical assessment and any guidance on caring for the child.

All information, the application form and medical questionnaire can also be found online at www.rijksdienstcn.com.