Apply for AOV

Will you be turning 65 this year?

You can apply for your AOV pension six months before your birthday.

For more information contact the RCN-unit SZW via 416-3804 (Saba) or 318-3376 (St. Eustatius), or visit www.rijksdienstcn.com.

You are also welcome to visit our office during our consulting hours from Monday to Thursday between 8.00 am and 12.00 pm.

