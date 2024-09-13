Advertisement
Apply for AOV
13-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
Will you be turning 65 this year?
You can apply for your AOV pension six months before your birthday.
For more information contact the RCN-unit SZW via 416-3804 (Saba) or 318-3376 (St. Eustatius), or visit www.rijksdienstcn.com.
You are also welcome to visit our office during our consulting hours from Monday to Thursday between 8.00 am and 12.00 pm.
3
More News
-
Saba
Public Entity Saba clears over 35 car wrecks in one week
-
Saba
Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management provides additional subsidy for water transportation on Saba
-
Saba
Saba offers new Covid-19 jab for residents 60 and over
-
Advertisement
Apply for AOV
-
Bonaire
Street Artist will recreate winning design from drawing competition IND near building
-
News
Sentro Akseso launches new course on managing money
-
Bonaire
Key agreement signed to improve reintegration of offenders in the Caribbean Netherlands
-
Bonaire
WEB works late into the night to repair cable – power restored across Bonaire
More News
-
Saba
Public Entity Saba clears over 35 car wrecks in one week
-
Saba
Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management provides additional subsidy for water transportation on Saba
-
Saba
Saba offers new Covid-19 jab for residents 60 and over
-
Advertisement
Apply for AOV
-
Bonaire
Street Artist will recreate winning design from drawing competition IND near building
-
News
Sentro Akseso launches new course on managing money
-
Bonaire
Key agreement signed to improve reintegration of offenders in the Caribbean Netherlands
-
Bonaire
WEB works late into the night to repair cable – power restored across Bonaire