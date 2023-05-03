April once more shows positive figures for Bonaire Tourism

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) reports that Bonaire welcomed a total of 15,411 stay visitors in April 2023. In April 2019, 14,100 visitors were registered. This year, 9% more visitors were registered than in April 2019.

The island’s two largest source markets are Dutch visitors, 6,701 in total (43%), and 3,252 American visitors (21%). Dutch stay-over tourists mainly came from the southern and northern provinces of the Netherlands, while most of the American stay-over visitors came from Florida, New York, California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas.

2,832 visitors came to Bonaire from the neighboring island of Curaçao, or 18% of the total number of visitors.

According to the TCB, Aruba is also doing well as a market for Bonaire. A total of 562 stay visitors from Aruba arrived in April, making Aruba the fourth best performing market.

TCB notes that the island’s cultural festivities, such as the Dia di Rincon, have played an important role in attracting more visitors to the former Netherlands Antilles, further increasing the island’s diverse tourist offerings.

Secondary markets, including Germany, Canada, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, maintained market share in April 2023, similar to March 2023.

Cruise tourism

In March 2023, 29 cruise ships visited Bonaire, with a total of 67,625 passengers on board.

