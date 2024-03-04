Are you a supplier that can deliver office supplies to Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland? |Advertisement



The various Government departments on the islands of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius require office supplies to perform their day-to-day activities.

The current contract for delivering office supplies to the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) will be expiring shortly. To meet its needs, the RCN would like to enter a new contract with one supplier on Bonaire, one on Saba and one on St. Eustatius. To be considered for this contract, you must be able to demonstrate that you are registered for this subject with the Chamber of Commerce and are represented locally.

Are you interested in supplying office supplies on one of the islands? Please send an e-mail to aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com before Monday, the 18th of March 2024, mentioning your company name and contact details, and ‘Registration office supplies tender 2024’ in the subject line.

The tender documents will be sent to all companies that express an interest.