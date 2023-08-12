Army will soon be practicing again on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – In the period from August 22 to 29, the Army will again hold an exercise on Bonaire. The purpose of the exercise is to get acquainted with the environment of Bonaire. There will also be cooperation with local authorities and emergency services.

This is a visit by the 43rd Army Company posted in Curaçao. Besides practicing military activities, the unit is committed to the local community. For example, they work on charity projects.

The infrastructure and grounds of the Rincon Scouting Association are used as a bivouac location and base of operations. In addition, the unit trains in familiar locations, incorporating experiences from previous exercises to make the exercise as effective as possible.

There is also a courtesy visit by the unit’s commander and headquarters planner to Bonaire’s acting governor as a show of commitment to local authorities and to emphasize its importance.