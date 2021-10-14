- 17Shares
KRALENDIJK – Customs arrested a passenger at Flamingo International airport on Bonaire, who was suspected of smuggling narcotics. This happened on Tuesday, October 12.
During a regular check on passengers arriving from the Netherlands, a male passenger was selected for a Customs check. This passenger was found to be carrying narcotics in his luggage.
During the check, the passenger tried to flee, but he was still detained by customs for importing the narcotics. These were seized and, together with the suspect, handed over to the Koninklijke Marechaussee, which will conduct a criminal investigation.
Also read:
- Arrest at Flamingo International airport on Bonaire
- Sneek: Statia has a New Airport, but hardly any Flights
- Makana Ferry will connect Saba & Statia to St. Maarten and St. Kitts
- Bonaire has 137 active cases of COVID-19
- Saba once again Forced to present Skeleton Budget
- Cooking Classes held on St. Eustatius
- Seminar held about changes to the anti-money laundering law
- Police Office Bonaire forced to shoot agressive dog
- Vacancy Director of Operations Division Sint Maarten
- New nonnative reptiles identified on Saba
- Succesful TraDay Event in Hilversum
- DUO opens temporary service centers in the Caribbean Area
- Restored and digitalized Deeds return to St. Eustatius
- Bonaire to get Government Service Centers in Rincon and Antriol
- Bonaire participates in 2021 Routes World Conference