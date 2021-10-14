Arrest at Flamingo International airport on Bonaire













17 Shares

KRALENDIJK – Customs arrested a passenger at Flamingo International airport on Bonaire, who was suspected of smuggling narcotics. This happened on Tuesday, October 12.

During a regular check on passengers arriving from the Netherlands, a male passenger was selected for a Customs check. This passenger was found to be carrying narcotics in his luggage.

During the check, the passenger tried to flee, but he was still detained by customs for importing the narcotics. These were seized and, together with the suspect, handed over to the Koninklijke Marechaussee, which will conduct a criminal investigation.