Police and justice
Arrest Made for Vandalism at Airport St. Eustatius
24-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, the 21st of September, at around 7 AM, the central control room received a report of vandalism on the runway of the airport on St. Eustatius.
Upon arrival, officers observed that several lights on the runway had been vandalized. In addition, a light fixture and a windsock had been set on fire. Further investigation revealed that a piece of the airport’s fence had been destroyed, allowing the suspect access to the runway.
On the same day, at approximately 11:11 AM, the 37-year-old man with the initials L.U.R.R. was apprehended on Road To Under The Hill for vandalism, arson and local disturbance. Investigation in the case is ongoing.
0
More News
-
Police and justice
Arrest Made for Vandalism at Airport St. Eustatius
-
Healthcare
Executive councils BES engage citizens regarding healthcare complaints
-
Bonaire
Tourism Corporation Bonaire organizes second treasure hunt
-
Bonaire
Corendon important sponsor of Bonaire Regatta 2024
-
Advertisement
Radio Exams Saba & Sint Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Number of people with dementia to increase fivefold in Bonaire in coming years
-
News
Oliver Klokman Swims Around Saba in 7 hours and 34 minutes
-
Saba
Public safety head Saba engages SHS students in hurricane preparedness workshops
More News
-
Police and justice
Arrest Made for Vandalism at Airport St. Eustatius
-
Healthcare
Executive councils BES engage citizens regarding healthcare complaints
-
Bonaire
Tourism Corporation Bonaire organizes second treasure hunt
-
Bonaire
Corendon important sponsor of Bonaire Regatta 2024
-
Advertisement
Radio Exams Saba & Sint Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Number of people with dementia to increase fivefold in Bonaire in coming years
-
News
Oliver Klokman Swims Around Saba in 7 hours and 34 minutes
-
Saba
Public safety head Saba engages SHS students in hurricane preparedness workshops