Police and justice Arrest Made for Vandalism at Airport St. Eustatius Reporter 24-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The vandalism took place during the night. Photo: BES Reporter

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, the 21st of September, at around 7 AM, the central control room received a report of vandalism on the runway of the airport on St. Eustatius.

Upon arrival, officers observed that several lights on the runway had been vandalized. In addition, a light fixture and a windsock had been set on fire. Further investigation revealed that a piece of the airport’s fence had been destroyed, allowing the suspect access to the runway.

On the same day, at approximately 11:11 AM, the 37-year-old man with the initials L.U.R.R. was apprehended on Road To Under The Hill for vandalism, arson and local disturbance. Investigation in the case is ongoing.

0