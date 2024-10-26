Saba Arrest on Saba for vandalism and assault Redactie 26-10-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

Foto ABC Online Media

THE BOTTOM – On Thursday, the 24th of October, around 8:20 PM, a 32-year-old man was arrested on Amarelis road in Saba for vandalism and assault with a weapon.

During an altercation, the suspect threw a piece of concrete block toward the victim, which then hit the window of a car, after which it fell on the victim’s foot. Investigation in the case is ongoing.

