Saba
Arrest on Saba for vandalism and assault
26-10-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – On Thursday, the 24th of October, around 8:20 PM, a 32-year-old man was arrested on Amarelis road in Saba for vandalism and assault with a weapon.
During an altercation, the suspect threw a piece of concrete block toward the victim, which then hit the window of a car, after which it fell on the victim’s foot. Investigation in the case is ongoing.
0
More News
-
Saba
Arrest on Saba for vandalism and assault
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Mechanical Engineer / Supervisor Sint Maarten
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
-
Bonaire
Bonaire by Night on November 1st
-
Healthcare
Bonaire Government hopes for another successful vaccination day against flu and COVID
-
Advertisement
Preventing fire from short circuits
-
Police and justice
Police Bonaire conducts targeted traffic checks during cruise ship visit
-
St. Eustatius
Implementation committee invites community to memorial design meeting, casket-building ceremony
More News
-
Saba
Arrest on Saba for vandalism and assault
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Mechanical Engineer / Supervisor Sint Maarten
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
-
Bonaire
Bonaire by Night on November 1st
-
Healthcare
Bonaire Government hopes for another successful vaccination day against flu and COVID
-
Advertisement
Preventing fire from short circuits
-
Police and justice
Police Bonaire conducts targeted traffic checks during cruise ship visit
-
St. Eustatius
Implementation committee invites community to memorial design meeting, casket-building ceremony