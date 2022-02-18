Arrested customs official released













KRALENDIJK – The customs official arrested on the 7th of February was released on Wednesday the 16th of February by order of the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation by the Rijksrecherche has not yet yielded confirmation of the suspicion of official corruption. The investigation will continue, particularly into the contents of various data carriers seized during searches on the 7th of February.

As soon as the final file is ready, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will take a final decision.