Aruba Airport Achieves Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 3

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) has defined sustainability as one of the key strategic pillars of the company’s vision, goals, and objectives. The AAA has the ambition to become the most sustainable airport in the region and proudly announces its latest achievement, the Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 3.

In 2018, AUA Airport joined the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airports Council International (ACI), the only global airport-specific certification program for carbon management for airports. It provides airports with a common framework and assesses and recognizes airports’ efforts to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through six certification levels: ‘Mapping’, ‘Reduction’, ‘Optimization’, ‘Neutrality’, ‘Transformation’, and ‘Transition’.

Aruba Airport has achieved the Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 3 – Optimization, by involving its third parties in managing the carbon footprint and expanding the scope of its carbon footprint to a range of Scope 3 emissions. Third parties include airlines and various service providers such as independent ground handlers, catering companies, fuel companies, and others working on the airport premises. Actions taken to measure, manage, and reduce the carbon footprint include data collection, inspections, audits, and greenhouse gas emission calculations.

“We congratulate Aruba for being the first airport in the Eastern Caribbean region to achieve level 3 ‘Optimization’ in the Airport Carbon Accreditation program. The management and employees of Queen Beatrix Airport have once again demonstrated their leadership and commitment to a sustainable aviation industry,” said Rafael Echevarne, Director General of ACI-LAC.

Angeline Flemming, AAA’s Director of Health, Safety, and Sustainability, stated that “this achievement confirms the efforts and commitment of our staff, the airport community, partners, and stakeholders to make AUA Airport the most sustainable airport in the region. This certification is part of the airport’s long-term strategy, and we hope to encourage other organizations to embrace sustainable practices in their daily activities and pursue certifications that contribute to better and more sustainable ways of doing business.”

Joost Meijs, CEO of AAA, declared, “As part of our sustainability goals and objectives, we aim to achieve certain certification levels in the next two years. The ACA program provides a unique common framework and tool for airports to manage their carbon footprint properly and guide and support airports in the process of continuous improvement and partnership with stakeholders. Achieving level 3 demonstrates our staff’s and other partners’ commitment to doing business with respect for our environment.”