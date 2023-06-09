Aruba has productive week in Colombia

BOGOTA/ORANJESTAD- Aruba at the end of May had a very productive week in neighbouring Colombia, with among others the inauguration of the Trade & Investment Office of Aruba by Aruba’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Communication, and Sustainable Development, Geoffrey Wever.

The office aims to boost trade relations between Aruba and Colombia by providing support to Aruban businesses interested in the Colombian market while assisting Colombian investors and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities in Aruba.

The recently started cooperation with Holland House Colombia has already led to the establishment of five Aruban companies in Colombia. This week also marked the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Aruba Tourism Office in Colombia and a successful Aruban Trade Mission.

The initiatives highlight the commitment of Aruba and Holland House to promote tourism and bilateral trade relations.

