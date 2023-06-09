9 juni 2023 02:22 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Aruba Economy Latest news

Aruba has productive week in Colombia

2

Minister Geoffrey Wever (r) and ATA directors Ronella Croes and Jordan Schlipken Croes, together with Jan Willem van Bokhoven (l) from Holland House.

BOGOTA/ORANJESTAD- Aruba at the end of May had a very productive week in neighbouring Colombia, with among others the inauguration of the Trade & Investment Office of Aruba by Aruba’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Communication, and Sustainable Development, Geoffrey Wever.

The office aims to boost trade relations between Aruba and Colombia by providing support to Aruban businesses interested in the Colombian market while assisting Colombian investors and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities in Aruba. 

The recently started cooperation with Holland House Colombia has already led to the establishment of five Aruban companies in Colombia. This week also marked the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Aruba Tourism Office in Colombia and a successful Aruban Trade Mission. 

The initiatives highlight the commitment of Aruba and Holland House to promote tourism and bilateral trade relations.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius