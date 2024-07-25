Airlift Aruba speaks to Gol Airlines about Brazil market expansion Redactie 25-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Aruba delegation together with representatives of GOL Linhas Aéreas. Photo: A.T.A.

In line with the introduction of GOL Airlines and the expansion of the Brazilian market, Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) recently held key meetings in Brazil to discuss potential for further growth of the Brazilean market.

Aruba’s delegation included Ronella Croes, CEO of A.T.A. and Jordan Schlipken Croes, A.T.A. Area Director Latin America.

The Brazilian market has shown impressive growth for Aruba, closing 2023 with a 24% increase compared to 2019. For June 2024, the market increased by 33% compared to the same period in 2023. A.T.A. aims to grow the Brazilian market by 40% in 2025 compared to 2024, and to strengthen Aruba’s presence in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

In the opinion of Aruba, GOL Airlines will be crucial in this growth with new flights starting in December 2024, adding to existing connections from Avianca, Copa Airlines, and LATAM Airlines. During the meetings, the delegation met with key GOL representatives and tour operators.

Productive

A.T.A. and AAA thank the GOL team for a productive meeting. Aruba, along with San Jose and Cancun, is part of three new destinations launching this year. The goal is to achieve a new record for Brazil with a 40% growth in 2025, totaling 25,900 visitors.

